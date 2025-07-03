Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Building home through Ukrainian libraries in Europe

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
An estimated 7 million Ukrainian refugees live in Europe where they also create "book corners" to gather, unite and make sure children maintain their language and literacy in Ukrainian.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
