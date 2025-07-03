Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Members Should Renew Expert on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, June 13, 2022. © 2022 Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP Photo Next week, the United Nations Human Rights Council will vote on renewing the mandate of the independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. UN member states should support this resolution, which has important implications for everyone.The Universal Declaration of Human Rights begins with the fundamental principle that “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
