The takeaway from the Venice Biennale saga: the art world faces deep and troubling structural inequality

By Grace McQuilten, Professor of Art and Associate Dean, Research and Innovation, School of Art, RMIT University
Kate MacNeill, Professorial Fellow, School of Culture and Communication, Faculty of Arts, The University of Melbourne
Creative Australia has reinstated Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino as the creative team for the 2026 Venice Biennale – after facing much criticism.The Conversation


