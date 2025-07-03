Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Homes are more than walls and a roof, especially for Indigenous people. It’s time housing policy reflects that

By Giles Gunesekera, PhD Researcher, University of Technology Sydney
Dr Allan Teale, Chancellor Research Fellow, School of Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are more likely to live in subpar housing than the rest of the population. But the fix is more than just building more homes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
