Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Karakalpakstan Victims Await Justice Three Years On

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security forces set up checkpoints after protests over proposed constitutional changes affecting status of autonomous region of Karakalpakstan's capital Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 06, 2022. © Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images There has been almost no accountability for the deaths and grave injuries that occurred three years ago when security forces in Uzbekistan used unjustified force, including lethal force, to disperse mainly peaceful protesters in Karakalpakstan, Uzbekistan’s autonomous republic. On July 1 and 2, 2022, nearly two dozen people…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
