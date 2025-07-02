Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hurricane forecasters are losing 3 key satellites ahead of peak storm season − a meteorologist explains why it matters

By Chris Vagasky, Meteorologist and Research Program Manager, University of Wisconsin-Madison
The Defense Meteorological Satellite Program has been particularly important for understanding when a hurricane is about to rapidly intensify, a dangerous situation for coastal communities.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
