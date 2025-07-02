Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thumbs up: good or passive aggressive? How emojis became the most confusing kind of online language

By Brittany Ferdinands, Lecturer in Digital Content Creation, Discipline of Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Emojis, as well as memes and other forms of short-form content, have become central to how we express ourselves and connect online. Yet as meanings shift across different contexts, so too does the potential for misunderstanding.

A senior colleague of mine recently encountered some commentary about the “slightly smiling” face emoji: 🙂

They approached me, asking whether it represented joy, as they had assumed, or if it had a more ominous meaning.

As a chronically-online millennial, who unironically identifies as a gen Z, I bore the news that I, along with most…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hurricane forecasters are losing 3 key satellites ahead of peak storm season − a meteorologist explains why it matters
~ More and more tourists are flocking to Antarctica. Let’s stop it from being loved to death
~ Lung cancer screening hopes to save lives. But we also need to watch for possible harms
~ Australia’s superannuation regulator is worried about your fund’s spending. Should you be?
~ Roland Barthes declared the ‘death of the author’, but postcolonial critics have begged to differ
~ Zimbabwe: Arbitrary detention of journalist an assault on freedom of expression
~ UN Experts Back Action on Bangladesh Enforced Disappearances
~ Why white clothing is a requirement at Wimbledon
~ How do we define Canadian content? Debates will shape how creatives make a living
~ How far is your closest hospital or clinic? Public health researchers explain why Africa needs up-to-date health facility databases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter