Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lung cancer screening hopes to save lives. But we also need to watch for possible harms

By Katy Bell, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Brooke Nickel, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Mark Morgan, Professor of general practice, Bond University
The new lung cancer screening program needs to be independently evaluated to keep it on track, and to minimise the harms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
