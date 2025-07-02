Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Arbitrary detention of journalist an assault on freedom of expression

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest and detention of Faith Zaba, editor of the weekly Zimbabwe Independent, on allegations of undermining the authority of or insulting the country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International’s Senior Researcher in East and Southern Africa, said: “Amnesty International strongly condemns the arrest and detention of Faith Zaba for exercising her […] The post Zimbabwe: Arbitrary detention of journalist an assault on freedom of expression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
