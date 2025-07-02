Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
UN Experts Back Action on Bangladesh Enforced Disappearances

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Family members of victims of enforced disappearance allegedly committed by government agencies during the rule of the Awami League hold portraits of their relatives while asking for their return in front of the Shaheed Minar, Bangladesh, August 11, 2024. © 2024 Sazzad Hossain/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo Bangladesh’s interim government has taken some positive steps to address the terrible legacy of enforced disappearances, but some of the hardest and most important steps remain to be taken, according to new advice last week from UN rights experts. Almost a year…


