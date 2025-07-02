Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why white clothing is a requirement at Wimbledon

By Roger Fagge, Associate Professor in the Department of History, University of Warwick
When Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner at the Roland Garros men’s final on June 8 2025, in what is already seen as a classic match, there was some comment on the sartorial choices of the two players.

They both wore Nike tops. Alcaraz’s was collarless, with horizontal blue bordered green and black stripes, and black shorts. Meanwhile Sinner wore a green polo-style shirt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do we define Canadian content? Debates will shape how creatives make a living
~ How far is your closest hospital or clinic? Public health researchers explain why Africa needs up-to-date health facility databases
~ Climate change has doubled the world’s heatwaves: how Africa is affected
~ Uganda’s ride-hailing motorbike service promised safety – but drivers are under pressure to speed
~ Ghana and India: Narendra Modi’s visit rekindles historical ties
~ Motion sickness drug linked to cases of robbery and assault – here’s what you need to know about ‘devil’s breath’
~ The US and Israel’s attack may have left Iran stronger
~ UK may be on verge of triggering a ‘positive tipping point’ for tackling climate change
~ Trump wins again as ‘big beautiful bill’ passes the Senate. What are the lessons for the Democrats?
~ ‘Gas station heroin’: the drug sold as a dietary supplement that’s linked to overdoses and deaths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter