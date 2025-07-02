How do we define Canadian content? Debates will shape how creatives make a living
By Daphne Rena Idiz, Postdoctoral fellow, Department of Arts, Culture and Media, University of Toronto
MaryElizabeth Luka, Associate Professor, Arts & Media Management, University of Toronto
What qualifies as CanCon is tied in with who profits. Current debates are centred on how intellectual property and AI will be handled, and how big streamers will be forced to pay into it.
- Wednesday, July 2nd 2025