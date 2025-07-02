How far is your closest hospital or clinic? Public health researchers explain why Africa needs up-to-date health facility databases
By Peter M Macharia, Senior postdoctoral research fellow, Institute of Tropical Medicine Antwerp
Emelda Okiro, Head of Population Health Unit, KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme
The lack of reliable information about health facilities across sub-Saharan Africa became very clear during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid a surge in emergency care needs, information was lacking about the location of facilities, bed capacity and oxygen availability, and even where to find medical specialists. This data could have enabled precise assessments of hospital surge capacity and geographic access to critical care.
Wednesday, July 2nd 2025