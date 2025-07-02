Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Motion sickness drug linked to cases of robbery and assault – here’s what you need to know about ‘devil’s breath’

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
Scopolamine, more chillingly known as “devil’s breath,” is a drug with a dual identity. In medicine, it’s used to prevent motion sickness and nausea. But in the criminal underworld, particularly in parts of South America, it has gained a dark reputation as a substance that can erase memory, strip away free will and facilitate serious crimes. Now, its presence may be sparking fresh concerns in the UK.

While most reports of devil’s breath come from countries like Colombia, concerns about its use…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
