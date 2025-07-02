UK may be on verge of triggering a ‘positive tipping point’ for tackling climate change
By Kai Greenlees, PhD Candidate, Sustainable Futures, University of Exeter
Steven R. Smith, Research Impact Fellow, Green Futures Solutions and Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter
The UK is now more than halfway (50.4%) to achieving a net zero carbon economy, which means it has reduced its national emissions significantly compared to 1990.
We should even celebrate that 0.4%. Why? Because every tonne of carbon saved from the atmosphere and every fraction of a degree celsius of warming avoided saves lives and leaves more life-sustaining ecosystems intact for our children and grandchildren.
It also reduces the risk of triggering irreversible, devastating tipping points in the Earth system. We absolutely do not want to go there. Though, it may already…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 2nd 2025