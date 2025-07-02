Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Gas station heroin’: the drug sold as a dietary supplement that’s linked to overdoses and deaths

By Michelle Sahai, Computational Biochemist, Brunel University of London
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an urgent warning about tianeptine – a substance marketed as a dietary supplement but known on the street as “gas station heroin”.

Linked to overdoses and deaths, it is being…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why white clothing is a requirement at Wimbledon
~ How do we define Canadian content? Debates will shape how creatives make a living
~ How far is your closest hospital or clinic? Public health researchers explain why Africa needs up-to-date health facility databases
~ Climate change has doubled the world’s heatwaves: how Africa is affected
~ Uganda’s ride-hailing motorbike service promised safety – but drivers are under pressure to speed
~ Ghana and India: Narendra Modi’s visit rekindles historical ties
~ Motion sickness drug linked to cases of robbery and assault – here’s what you need to know about ‘devil’s breath’
~ The US and Israel’s attack may have left Iran stronger
~ UK may be on verge of triggering a ‘positive tipping point’ for tackling climate change
~ Trump wins again as ‘big beautiful bill’ passes the Senate. What are the lessons for the Democrats?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter