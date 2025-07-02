Tolerance.ca
Jurassic World Rebirth has everything a Jurassic film should – except the wonder

By Barry Langford, Professor of Film Studies, Royal Holloway University of London
Stephen Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park film (1993) instilled awe and trepidation in his characters and audience alike. As his protagonists wrestled with the unintended consequences and ethical dilemmas of reanimating extinct apex predators, viewers marvelled at the novel use of CGI. At a keystroke it seemed to consign the hand-crafted stop-motion wonders of dinosaur films past to the archive.

Alongside pulse-pounding action set pieces delivered with trademark Spielberg panache, that first film flamboyantly inaugurated a new era in fantasy effects. And it solicited delight and wonder…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
