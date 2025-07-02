Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Comics and graphic novels can empower refugees to tell their stories on their own terms

By Dominic Davies, Reader in English, City St George's, University of London
Candida Rifkind, Professor of Graphic Narratives, University of Winnipeg
There are more refugees in the world today than at any other point in history. The United Nations estimates that there are now more than 120 million people forcibly displaced from their homes. That is one in every 69 people on Earth. Some 73% of this population is hosted in lower or middle-income countries.

From the legacies of European colonialism to global inequality, drone warfare and climate instability, politicians have failed to address…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
