Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bali to Biarritz: Surf spot overcrowding and the fight to protect the essence of catching a wave

By Jérémy Lemarié, Maître de conférences à l'Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne, Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne (URCA)
Surf overtourism has led to conflicts over how beaches are used and concerns over social and environmental harms. But there are ways to address these issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why white clothing is a requirement at Wimbledon
~ How do we define Canadian content? Debates will shape how creatives make a living
~ How far is your closest hospital or clinic? Public health researchers explain why Africa needs up-to-date health facility databases
~ Climate change has doubled the world’s heatwaves: how Africa is affected
~ Uganda’s ride-hailing motorbike service promised safety – but drivers are under pressure to speed
~ Ghana and India: Narendra Modi’s visit rekindles historical ties
~ Motion sickness drug linked to cases of robbery and assault – here’s what you need to know about ‘devil’s breath’
~ The US and Israel’s attack may have left Iran stronger
~ UK may be on verge of triggering a ‘positive tipping point’ for tackling climate change
~ Trump wins again as ‘big beautiful bill’ passes the Senate. What are the lessons for the Democrats?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter