Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unlawfully Detained in a Turkish Prison, Osman Kavala Still Stands up for Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Osman Kavala and his wife Ayşe Buğra photographed during her visit to him in Silivri prison, Istanbul, January 2025. © Private Osman Kavala, the respected Turkish human rights defender, has been behind bars in Istanbul’s Silivri high security jail for almost eight years. He is serving a life sentence without the chance of parole, having been convicted following a preposterous trial on baseless allegations of organizing and financing the Istanbul Gezi park protests in 2013 in an attempt to overthrow the governmentThe May-June 2013 Gezi Park demonstrations and sit-in,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We don’t know what happens to the waste we recycle, and that’s a problem
~ Celebrate 80 years of Tove Jansson’s Moomins with a free ebook from The Conversation
~ Public wants much greater Lords reform than government’s modest plan – new survey
~ AI might now be as good as humans at detecting emotion, political leaning and sarcasm in online conversations
~ Mental health in England really is getting worse – our survey found one in five adults are struggling
~ Why white clothing is so widespread in sport – and a requirement at Wimbledon
~ Why investing in climate-vulnerable countries makes good business sense
~ American dominance is not dead, but it is changing — and not for the better
~ AI is advancing even faster than sci-fi visionaries like Neal Stephenson imagined
~ Despite claims they’d move overseas after the election, most Americans are staying put
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter