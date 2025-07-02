Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why white clothing is so widespread in sport – and a requirement at Wimbledon

By Roger Fagge, Associate Professor in the Department of History, University of Warwick
When Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner at the Roland Garros men’s final on June 8 2025, in what is already seen as a classic match, there was some comment on the sartorial choices of the two players.

They both wore Nike tops. Alcaraz’s was collarless, with horizontal blue bordered green and black stripes, and black shorts. Meanwhile Sinner wore a green polo-style shirt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We don’t know what happens to the waste we recycle, and that’s a problem
~ Celebrate 80 years of Tove Jansson’s Moomins with a free ebook from The Conversation
~ Public wants much greater Lords reform than government’s modest plan – new survey
~ AI might now be as good as humans at detecting emotion, political leaning and sarcasm in online conversations
~ Mental health in England really is getting worse – our survey found one in five adults are struggling
~ Why investing in climate-vulnerable countries makes good business sense
~ American dominance is not dead, but it is changing — and not for the better
~ AI is advancing even faster than sci-fi visionaries like Neal Stephenson imagined
~ Despite claims they’d move overseas after the election, most Americans are staying put
~ Philadelphia’s $2B affordable housing plan relies heavily on municipal bonds, which can come with hidden costs for taxpayers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter