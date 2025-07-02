Tolerance.ca
American dominance is not dead, but it is changing — and not for the better

By Laurent Borzillo, Chercheur invité au CCEAE de l'Université de Montréal et chercheur associé au CESICE de l'Université de Grenoble, École nationale d'administration publique (ENAP)
Through its numerous statements and decisions, the Trump administration is breaking with the American hegemony that has long structured the international order. The country will emerge weakened.The Conversation


