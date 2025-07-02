Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI is advancing even faster than sci-fi visionaries like Neal Stephenson imagined

By Rizwan Virk, Faculty Associate, PhD Candidate in Human and Social Dimensions of Science and Technology, Arizona State University
Three recent developments in AI – in video games, wearable technology and education – suggest that building something like Stephenson’s Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer is possible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
