Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Despite claims they’d move overseas after the election, most Americans are staying put

By Amanda Klekowski von Koppenfels, Honorary Reader in MIgration and Politics, University of Kent
Based on pronouncements in 2024, you might think now is the time to see U.S. citizens streaming out of the country. Months before the 2024 presidential election, Americans were saying they would leave should candidate Donald Trump win the election. Gallup polling in 2024 found that


