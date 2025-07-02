The Supreme Court upholds free preventive care, but its future now rests in RFK Jr.’s hands
By Paul Shafer, Associate Professor of Health Law, Policy and Management, Boston University
Kristefer Stojanovski, Assistant Professor of Social, Behavioral and Population Sciences, Tulane University
The justices ruled that a key preventive health task force has authority because it is appointed by the Health and Human Services secretary. Some experts worry that RFK Jr. could politicize it.
- Wednesday, July 2nd 2025