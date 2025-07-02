Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Euro 2025: women’s football has exploded – here’s how it can grow even more

By Christina Philippou, Associate Professor in Accounting and Sport Finance, University of Portsmouth
Aside from victory and sporting glory, the players in the women’s Euro 2025 football tournament are playing for more money than ever before. The prize fund of €41 million (£35 million), to be shared among the 16 participating sides, is more than double what it was last time around.

It’s still a long way off…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We don’t know what happens to the waste we recycle, and that’s a problem
~ Celebrate 80 years of Tove Jansson’s Moomins with a free ebook from The Conversation
~ Public wants much greater Lords reform than government’s modest plan – new survey
~ AI might now be as good as humans at detecting emotion, political leaning and sarcasm in online conversations
~ Mental health in England really is getting worse – our survey found one in five adults are struggling
~ Why white clothing is so widespread in sport – and a requirement at Wimbledon
~ Why investing in climate-vulnerable countries makes good business sense
~ American dominance is not dead, but it is changing — and not for the better
~ AI is advancing even faster than sci-fi visionaries like Neal Stephenson imagined
~ Despite claims they’d move overseas after the election, most Americans are staying put
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter