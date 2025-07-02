Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan's football success serves as a stand in for promised reforms

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev
The country’s president Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sought to frame the footballers’ recent victories as a vivid and materialized example of his promised “New Uzbekistan.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Around 250 million years ago, Earth was near-lifeless and locked in a hothouse state. Now scientists know why
~ Welfare reform bill: what changes did the government make to get it over the line?
~ China: Authorities must end interference in Tibetan religious practices as Dalai Lama announces succession plan
~ Girls, Women Under Constant Threat in South Sudan
~ Supervision gaps can lead to child abuse – what can be done?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Kerrynne Liddle on seizing more opportunities with Indigenous Australians
~ Redefining freedom of creativity in captivity: The art of Ukrainian prisoners
~ Cambodia: Mother Nature Activists in Prison One Year
~ Guatemala: Water Law Urgently Needed
~ What is aflatoxin, the toxic chemical behind Coles’ peanut butter recall?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter