Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Around 250 million years ago, Earth was near-lifeless and locked in a hothouse state. Now scientists know why

By Andrew Merdith, DECRA Fellow, School of Earth Sciences, University of Adelaide
Benjamin J. W. Mills, Professor of Earth System Evolution, University of Leeds
Zhen Xu, Research fellow, School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds
The answer confirms scientists’ suspicion that when our planet’s climate crosses certain ‘tipping points’, truly catastrophic ecological collapse can follow.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
