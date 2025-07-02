Tolerance.ca
Welfare reform bill: what changes did the government make to get it over the line?

By Richard Machin, Associate professor (Social Policy), Nottingham Trent University
The government’s landmark bill on welfare reform passed by 335 to 260 votes on Tuesday evening, after staving off a major rebellion from Labour MPs. To win over backbench MPs who had opposed the bill, the government made a series of concessions, including a last-minute compromise agreeing that any changes to personal independence payment (Pip) will not be introduced until the outcome of a review.

In March, the government introduced the universal credit and personal independence bill. The aim was to create a sustainable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
