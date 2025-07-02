Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Authorities must end interference in Tibetan religious practices as Dalai Lama announces succession plan

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Dalai Lama outlining the process for his spiritual succession ahead of his 90th birthday, amid longstanding efforts by Chinese authorities to control the reincarnation of Tibetan Buddhist leaders, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said: “The Chinese authorities’ ongoing efforts to control the selection of the next Dalai Lama are a direct […] The post China: Authorities must end interference in Tibetan religious practices as Dalai Lama announces succession plan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


