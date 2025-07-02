Tolerance.ca
Girls, Women Under Constant Threat in South Sudan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Girls who had been abducted by armed groups and forced to cook in captivity during conflict in Yambio, South Sudan, hold hands during a ceremony marking their release from captivity on February 7, 2018. The abductions of women and girls by armed groups and militia has continued to take place in South Sudan’s conflict affected regions. © 2018 Stefanie Glinski/AFP via Getty Images Recent attacks on girls and young women in South Sudan illustrate how they are at risk and lack adequate protections.On June 25, armed men in Pochalla North, Jonglei state reportedly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
