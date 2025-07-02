Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supervision gaps can lead to child abuse – what can be done?

By Marg Rogers, Senior Lecturer, Early Childhood Education; Post Doctoral Fellow, Manna Institute, University of New England
The horrific allegations of child abuse by an early childhood educator in Victoria came to light at a time when the early learning sector was already under fire for previous abuse revelations and safety breaches.

Parents of young children in early learning services have good reason to be concerned, and it’s important to understand the way learning environments and grooming behaviours interfere with supervision.


Recent worrying…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
