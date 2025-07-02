Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Kerrynne Liddle on seizing more opportunities with Indigenous Australians

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The shadow minister for Indigenous Australians and social services says we need ‘unpleasant conversations’ to achieve real outcomes – like keeping families together.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
