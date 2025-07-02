Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Mother Nature Activists in Prison One Year

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Five Mother Nature activists, from left to right Ly Chandaravuth, Thun Ratha, Yim Leanghy, Phuon Keoraksmey, and Long Kunthea, recording a podcast outside the court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 11, 2024. © 2024 Private (Bangkok, July 2, 2025) – Five Cambodian environmental activists who have completed one year of their six to eight-year prison terms on baseless charges should be immediately and unconditionally released, Human Rights Watch said today. On July 2, 2024, the Phnom Penh Court found 10 activists from the youth-led environmental group Mother Nature…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
