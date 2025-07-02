More than meds: why easier access to ADHD treatment has to be part of a whole-system approach
By Belinda Wheaton, Professor, School of Psychological and Social Sciences, University of Waikato
Byron Rangiwai, Associate Professor, Māori & Indigenous Research, UNITEC Institute of Technology
Nicholas Bowden, Research fellow, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Otago
Stephanie D'Souza, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Arts and Education, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Increasing access to ADHD diagnosis and medication is a good move. But it shouldn’t be the whole plan to address a condition effecting thousands in New Zealand.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 1st 2025