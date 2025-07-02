Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are working with children checks? Why aren’t they keeping kids safe at daycare?

By Rosemary Sheehan, Professor of Social Work, Monash University
Disturbing allegations have emerged about a Melbourne childcare worker, who has been charged with more than 70 offences, including sexual assault and producing child abuse material.

Health authorities have urged about 1,200 children to get…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
