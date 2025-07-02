Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians will soon need their age checked to log into online search tools – here’s why

By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
By the end of this year, the experience of using search engines in Australia won’t be as simple as it has always been.

That’s thanks to a new online safety code announced yesterday by Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant. Among other measures, it will require all Australian users to provide assurance of their age when they sign into a search engine account.

So what’s the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is aflatoxin, the toxic chemical behind Coles’ peanut butter recall?
~ Parents are feeling anxious about men in childcare centres. Stronger rules would make everyone feel safer
~ Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ has passed the US Senate – these are the winners and losers
~ Silenced, transferred, threatened: Women are still speaking out in post-uprising Bangladesh
~ K'iche’ Maya glyphs to reconnect art and language: Wilmer Aram Ajú's project in Guatemala
~ Distrust in AI is on the rise – but along with healthy scepticism comes the risk of harm
~ More than meds: why easier access to ADHD treatment has to be part of a whole-system approach
~ What’s next for NSW’s intense storm? Heavy rains, fallen trees – and a chance of a storm ‘slingshot’
~ What are working with children checks? Why aren’t they keeping kids safe at daycare?
~ We all have kangaroos hopping around our coin purse – and they’ve been on money since 1795
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter