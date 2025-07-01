Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We all have kangaroos hopping around our coin purse – and they’ve been on money since 1795

By Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, Monash University
On the Australian one dollar coin, you will often find the famous representation of a mob of five kangaroos. But when did the kangaroo first appear on money?

My new research, published in the Australian Coin Review, tracks through history the iconic representation of kangaroos on numismatic items: coins, tokens, paper notes and other objects that can act as money to enable the effective trade of goods.

It turns out that the first…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
