Parental Opt-Outs on LGBT Books Harm All Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of LGBTQ rights demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court, as the court hears oral arguments in the Mahmoud v. Taylor case, in Washington, DC, April 22, 2025. © 2025 Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images On the last day of its term, the United States Supreme Court issued a sweeping decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor, finding that parents are entitled to opt their children out of school curricula that expose children to LGBT-inclusive books.Allowing parents to block their children from accessing curricula that convey affirming, inclusive messages about lesbian,…


© Human Rights Watch -
