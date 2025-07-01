Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Budget Would Benefit Wealthiest at Expense of Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) speaks alongside protesters criticizing the climate and energy impacts of the Republican budget reconciliation bill outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, June 3, 2025. © Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images (Washington, DC) – The budget reconciliation bill passed by the United States Senate today would extend tax cuts that disproportionately benefit the country’s wealthiest families while reducing spending on health and other public programs essential for human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. If signed into law, it would…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
