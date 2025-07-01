Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Five European States Withdraw from Mine Ban Treaty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The president of the Mine Ban Treaty, Ambassador Tomiko Ichikawa, accepts an appeal from 101 Nobel laureates from Cambodian landmine survivor Tun Channereth, who received the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, June 17, 2025. © 2025 Mine Ban Treaty ISU (New York, July 1, 2025) – The withdrawal of five European countries from a longstanding and effective international treaty prohibiting antipersonnel landmines unnecessarily puts civilians at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania deposited…


© Human Rights Watch -
