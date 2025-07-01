Tolerance.ca
Decades of South African research reveal key strategies to reduce water contamination in fruit and veg

By Loandi Richter-Mouton, Researcher: Environmental Antimicrobial resistance, water quality and food safety, Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
Lise Korsten, Professor - Department of Plant and Soil Sciences and co-director of the Centre of Excellence in Food Security, University of Pretoria
Researchers are tracking multi-drug resistant bacteria in South Africa’s water to see how it endangers food safety when it’s used to irrigate crops.The Conversation


