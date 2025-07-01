Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s Hadejia wetlands are a vital stopover for migrating birds: new survey records species found in the park

By Nanchin Winifred Kazeh, Researcher and Teaching Assistant, A.P. Leventis Ornithological Research Institute
Abubakar S. Ringim, Lecturer in Biodiversity Conservation , Federal University Dutse
Sulaiman Inuwa Muhammad, Lecturer, Federal University Dutse
Thousands of birds flying south for the winter stop off in Nigeria’s Hadejia Wetlands National Park. Researchers mapped the park, uncovering hundreds of species.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
