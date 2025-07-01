Nigeria’s Hadejia wetlands are a vital stopover for migrating birds: new survey records species found in the park
By Nanchin Winifred Kazeh, Researcher and Teaching Assistant, A.P. Leventis Ornithological Research Institute
Abubakar S. Ringim, Lecturer in Biodiversity Conservation , Federal University Dutse
Sulaiman Inuwa Muhammad, Lecturer, Federal University Dutse
Thousands of birds flying south for the winter stop off in Nigeria’s Hadejia Wetlands National Park. Researchers mapped the park, uncovering hundreds of species.
- Tuesday, July 1st 2025