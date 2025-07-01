Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dune director Denis Villeneuve will helm the next Bond – but what will his 007 be like?

By William Proctor, Associate Professor in Popular Culture, Bournemouth University
The James Bond franchise has lain dormant for four years, since Daniel Craig’s swansong as 007, No Time to Die. A legal quarrel between Bond’s producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and Amazon Studios resulted in a stalemate and production on a new Bond film has remained in limbo.

Nevertheless, speculation has been rife about which actor will next play Ian Fleming’s super-spy (the latest actor to be…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Decades of South African research reveal key strategies to reduce water contamination in fruit and veg
~ Nigeria’s Hadejia wetlands are a vital stopover for migrating birds: new survey records species found in the park
~ Self determination theory: how to use it to boost wellbeing
~ Why frequent nightmares may shorten your life by years
~ Where does the UK most need more public EV chargers?
~ The Bear season 4: this meaty restaurant drama is still an enticing bingeable prospect
~ Five ways to avoid illness like the Lionesses
~ Why is Islamophobia so hard to define?
~ Ukrainian street art under supervision: The experience of monumentalist artists
~ GAZA: Starvation or Gunfire – This is Not a Humanitarian Response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter