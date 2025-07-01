The hidden cost of convenience: How your data pulls in hundreds of billions of dollars for app and social media companies
By Kassem Fawaz, Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Jack West, PhD Student in Computer Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Many of the apps and social media platforms you use every day may not charge you money, but often there is a price to pay – your privacy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 1st 2025