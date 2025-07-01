Mexican flags flown during immigration protests bother white people a lot more than other Americans
By Edward D. Vargas, Associate Professor, School of Transborder Studies, Arizona State University
Jason L. Morín, Professor of Political Science, California State University, Northridge
Loren Collingwood, Associate Professor of political science, University of New Mexico
White Americans, especially older citizens, tend to be more bothered than Black Americans or Latinos by demonstrators waving Mexican flags – and even US flags – during protests.
