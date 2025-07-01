Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI won’t replace computer scientists any time soon – here are 10 reasons why

By Ikhlaq Sidhu, Decano de IE School of Science and Technology, IE University
As AI systems expand their already impressive capacities, there is an increasingly common belief that the field of computer science (CS) will soon be a thing of the past. This is being communicated to today’s prospective students in the form of well-meaning advice, but much of it amounts to little more than hearsay from individuals who, despite their intelligence, speak outside of their expertise.

High-profile figures like Nobel Prize-winning economist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
