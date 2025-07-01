Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feya Faku as I knew him – a tribute to the great South African jazz trumpeter

By Darius Brubeck, Honorary Professor, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Lex Futshane, the South African bass player in the 1992 student band NU Jazz Connection, was the first to tell me that the great South African jazz trumpeter Feya Faku had diedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI won’t replace computer scientists any time soon – here are 10 reasons why
~ Malawi: Police Look on as Peaceful Protesters Assaulted
~ ‘I’m going to send letters’: the deadline for Trump’s ‘reciprocal’ trade tariffs is looming
~ 2 polls have Tasmania headed for another hung parliament, but disagree on which party is ahead
~ A new ‘prac payment’ has just kicked in. But it ignores many uni students
~ Trump demands an end to the war in Gaza – could a ceasefire be close?
~ What are police allowed to do at protests and who keeps them in check?
~ Distressed by all the bad news? Here’s how to stay informed but still look after yourself
~ EU Council Turning Supply Chain Law into Window Dressing
~ Hong Kong's last pro-democracy political party disbands citing ‘tremendous political pressure’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter