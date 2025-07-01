Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I’m going to send letters’: the deadline for Trump’s ‘reciprocal’ trade tariffs is looming

By Peter Draper, Professor, and Executive Director: Institute for International Trade, and Director of the Jean Monnet Centre of Trade and Environment, University of Adelaide
Kumuthini Sivathas, Trade Economist, Institute for International Trade, University of Adelaide
Nathan Howard Gray, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for International Trade, University of Adelaide
US President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on implementing so-called “reciprocal” tariffs on some 180 trading partners ends on July 8.

How are countries responding to the threat, and will the tariffs be re-applied from July 9?

What the US thinks ‘reciprocal’ means


The United States is demanding four things from all trading partners, while offering little in return. So these negotiations are anything but “reciprocal”.

The main demand is to rebalance bilateral goods trade between the US and other countries. Nations with trade surpluses – meaning they export…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
