2 polls have Tasmania headed for another hung parliament, but disagree on which party is ahead

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Early voting has begun in the island state’s snap election - but the pollsters can’t decide which party might win.The Conversation


